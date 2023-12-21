Deriva Energy Commences Commercial Operation at Pike Solar

Deriva Energy has commenced commercial operation at Pike Solar in El Paso County, Colo., which is set to provide energy to Colorado Springs Utilities through a 17-year PPA.

Pike Solar, located on 1,310 acres south of Colorado Springs, has a 175 MW capacity and is the first solar plant under commercial operation under the new Deriva banner.

“We are grateful for the support of the local community, state stakeholders, and our dedicated team for bringing this solar plant to completion,” says Chris Fallon, Deriva Energy president. “This is a critical step closer to achieving Colorado Springs Utilities’ sustainable energy goals and look forward to powering homes and businesses with new, clean electricity.”

JUWI completed the development, engineering and construction of the project and will provide operation and maintenance services for Pike Solar. Deriva Energy will own the plant and share operations and maintenance responsibilities with JUWI.