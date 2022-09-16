Discover Battery Brings in Mike Wight, Troy Daniels to Bolster Renewables Team

Discover Battery, a SOLV4EX company headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia, has added Mike Wight and Troy Daniels to its growing solar team with for its energy storage systems.

Based in Utah, Wight joins Discover Battery as a solar sales engineer. He brings over 15 years of experience as an electrician, off-grid/micro-grid designer/builder, special operations and crew manager, and solar power system consultant. Wight graduated from Solar Energy International (SEI) as an engineering professional.

“Michael is an experienced system designer with a demonstrated history of working in various industries that need specialized expertise in solar and energy storage,” says David Norman, VP of product and business development for solar at Discover Battery. “Skilled in customer service, sales, strategic planning, research and management of new solar technologies, his unique skill set will help further our customer goals and ensure their energy needs are met and that we all are on the cutting edge and leaders in the industry.”

Colorado-based Daniels joins Discover as installer relations manager. He has years of experience in the solar industry and direct battery experience working for a lithium battery manufacturer.

“Troy’s experience building solar installer relationships allows Discover to reach our target audience faster and make a direct impact with installers,” states Norman. “His direct experience with lithium batteries and building installer support tools and training is invaluable to our business.”

With new product launches on the horizon, Discover is reinforcing its existing solar team to facilitate expected growth in this segment.