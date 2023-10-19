DOE Aims Nearly $3.5 Billion Toward Progressive Grid Projects

The U.S. Department of Energy is putting $3.46 billion toward 58 projects across 44 states to strengthen electric grid resilience and reliability across the country, helping to bring more than 35 GW of new renewable energy online.

“Today’s announcement represents the largest-ever direct investment in critical grid infrastructure, supporting projects that will harden systems, improve energy reliability and affordability,” says U.S Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm.

The Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnerships (GRIP) Program, managed by DOE’s Grid Deployment Office (GDO), will fund activities to modernize the electric grid to reduce impacts of natural disasters and extreme weather; increase the flexibility, efficiency and reliability of the electric power system, with a particular focus on unlocking more solar, wind and other clean energy; and improve reliability by deploying innovative approaches to electricity transmission, storage and distribution.

The $3.46 billion represents a first round of selections under the broader $10.5 billion GRIP Program.

Learn more about the GRIP projects selected for award negotiations here.