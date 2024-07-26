DOE Announces Cleanup to Clean Energy Project at Hanford Site

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) is set to enter into realty negotiations with Hecate Energy for a solar project capable of delivering 1 GW of clean energy within an 8,000-acre area of DOE owned land at the Hanford Site as part of the Cleanup to Clean Energy initiative.

The Cleanup to Clean Energy initiative aims to repurpose parts of DOE-owned lands, including portions previously used in the U.S. nuclear weapons program, to support clean energy growth.

“Through today’s announcement by the Department of Energy, the Biden-Harris Administration continues to lead by example on building a clean energy economy and carbon pollution-free future,” says Brenda Mallory, chair of the White House Council on Environmental Quality.

“Expanding clean energy generation creates good-paying jobs, protects the environment and supports healthier communities across the country.”

Hecate Energy will have the opportunity to negotiate a realty agreement for the land at Hanford that DOE is making available for development of the solar PV system with BESS.