DOE Announces First Projects Under Clean Energy Initiative Cleanup Project

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has selected the first proposed projects under the department’s Cleanup to Clean Energy initiative, an effort to repurpose parts of DOE-owned lands into clean energy sites.

DOE will enter into lease negotiations with both selected solar energy developers for projects within the 890 square mile Idaho National Laboratory (INL) site with a goal of producing 400 MW of solar power. NorthRenew Energy Partners proposes to install photovoltaics along with battery storage to produce 300 MW on approximately 2,000 acres of land. Spitfire proposes to install photovoltaics along with battery storage to produce 100 MW on approximately 500 acres of land.

“Tens of thousands of acres of DOE-owned land across the nation are being transformed into thriving centers of carbon-free power generation,” says U.S. Energy of Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm.

“Working closely with community leaders and private sector partners, we’re cleaning up land once used in our nuclear deterrence programs and deploying the clean energy solutions we need to help save the planet and strengthen our energy independence.”

The two selected developers will enter into negotiations with DOE to enter into leases for the development of the proposed PV projects.

As part of the Cleanup to Clean Energy initiative, DOE has also issued requests for qualifications to lease land at the Hanford site in Washington, the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant in New Mexico, the Nevada National Security Site and the Savannah River Site in South Carolina. The department plans to announce additional selections this year.