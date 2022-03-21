DOE Funding Series of Projects for American Indian, Alaska Native Communities

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) is providing nearly $9 million in funding to 13 American Indian and Alaska Native communities for 14 renewable and advanced energy projects, including solar power installations.

Among the projects:

Coeur d’Alene Tribe, Plummer, Idaho: 35.2 kW of solar PV on the roof of the tribe’s Coeur Center, a new youth recreation center located in Worley, Idaho. The solar PV system is expected to reduce energy use of the Center by nearly 41,750 kWh per year, resulting in a life time savings of $136,259.

Karuk Tribe, Happy Camp, Calif.: A 947 kW ground-mounted solar PV system for the tribal casino and administrative trailers, and a 18.4 kW roof-mounted system on the newly constructed wellness center. The project will also install 310 kW of solar PV and 580 kWh of battery storage on 39 elders’ homes to power critical loads during grid outages.

La Jolla Band of Luiseno Indians, Pauma Valley, Calif.: 104.72 kW of solar PV systems and 132 kWh of battery storage to supply electrical power to the La Jolla Trading Post, the only store and gas station on the La Jolla Indian Reservation.

Puvurnaq Power Co., Kongiganak, Alaska: This tribally owned village utility will purchase, install and integrate a 200 kW solar PV array to an existing wind diesel battery power system in the Village of Kongiganak.

The full list of projects is available here.