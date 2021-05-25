DOE Issues RFIs Looking to Develop Workforce, Community Solar

The U.S. Department of Energy Solar Energy Technologies Office has issued two requests for information (RFIs) to gather stakeholder input on workforce development programs and expanding community solar.

The goal of the Workforce Development Strategies Supporting the Solar Industry RFI is to obtain insights on training strategies and tools that will help grow a diverse and skilled clean energy workforce. Specifically, the RFI is seeking information on:

Workforce needs for solar companies

Workforce development strategies supporting the solar industry (for all stakeholders)

The Equitable Access to Community-Based Solar RFI is intended to gather information on barriers to rapid community solar deployment and other community-serving models, particularly in low- and moderate-income communities. The RFI is looking for feedback on:

How to drive equitable deployment and greater access

Strategies for meaningful bill savings and other benefits of community solar

Innovative business models

The deadline to respond to both RFIs is June 1.

Photo by Grand Canyon NPS is licensed under CC BY 2.0