DOE Reduces Regulatory Hurdles For Energy Storage, Transmission, Solar Projects

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) is amending its list of categories of projects which, because they typically do not have significant environmental impacts, qualify for the simplest form of environmental review under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).

The agency is simplifying the environmental review process for energy storage systems such as battery systems, transmission line upgrades and PV systems. Under the changes, DOE says it will continue to examine each proposed project while completing its environmental review responsibilities more expediently.

Changes include simplifying the review process for building, operating, upgrading or decommissioning battery or flywheel energy storage systems near areas that have already been developed. They also remove existing limitations on the length of existing powerlines that are eligible for the simplest form of NEPA review and increase the size of solar projects that qualify for the same.

Photo source