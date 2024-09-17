Dolcy Solar + BESS Project Nabs AUC Approval

Dolcy Solar has obtained power plant and BESS approval and a substation permit and license for the Dolcy 1148S Substation from the Alberta Utilities Commission (AUC) for its Dolcy Solar + Energy Storage project.

The project is the company’s third to receive power plant and BESS approval from the AUC. The approvals allow Dolcy to construct and operate the project, located in the Municipal District of Wainwright, Alberta.

The project combines a 300 MW capacity solar plant with a 200 MWh BESS. Substation approval is granted subject to provisions by the Hydro and Electric Energy Act and the Alberta Utilities Commission Act. It is anticipated that interconnection approvals will be filed to the AUC early next year.

“We are pleased to announce the successful AUC approval for our Dolcy project, which, once operational, is expected to power more than 72,000 Alberta homes,” says Maggie McKenna, Director and COO of Westbridge Renewable Energy.

“This marks another significant achievement for Westbridge in furtherance of our commitment to energy transition by making reliable, low-cost renewable energy available to Albertans. This approval represents a positive step forward for solar energy in the region, recognizing the benefits of combined land-use through agrivoltaics to deliver a compelling mix of clean energy, agricultural productivity and job creation.”

Dolcy Solar is a subsidiary of Westbridge Renewable Energy.