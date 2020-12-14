Dominion, BrightSuite Partner to Install Solar at Virginia Schools

Twenty-one schools across Virginia are reducing their carbon footprints by powering their operations with solar energy through a partnership between BrightSuite Solar, a subsidiary of Dominion Energy, and Sun Tribe.

The solar arrays at schools in Arlington, Fluvanna, Hanover, King William, Newport News, Powhatan and Virginia Beach are being installed in partnership with Sun Tribe and will generate more than 11 MW of solar energy at peak output.

Solar panels are installed either atop school buildings or ground-mounted on school property and provide renewable energy to fulfill a portion of the energy supply needs of the schools while reducing their electric utility bills through the state’s net metering program using financing provided by BrightSuite. Under the power purchase agreements, the school divisions pay no upfront cost and receive long term energy cost certainty and savings. Students and educators will have access to educational programming that utilizes their solar systems – introducing the state’s youngest learners to foundational scientific concepts, broadening access to STEM and raising awareness about renewable career pathways.

“We are very excited to be able to partner with these schools to help them meet their renewable energy goals by lowering their carbon footprint and providing long-term cost savings,” says Todd Headlee, director of customer energy solutions at Dominion Energy. “We know schools, municipalities and businesses are looking for renewable and sustainable energy options, and BrightSuite Solar is here to help customers find the solution that works best for them.”

Since 2019, BrightSuite Solar has helped businesses and governments achieve their sustainability goals by providing customers with low-cost renewable energy solutions. By pairing Dominion Energy’s industry knowledge and commitment to a cleaner energy future with a select network of Virginia-based solar companies, BrightSuite Solar provides customers with turnkey solar solutions at no upfront cost.

With these 21 locations, Dominion Energy now has solar panels installed at 48 schools across Virginia through both BrightSuite solar and its educational Solar for Students program.

