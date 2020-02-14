Dominion Energy, Facebook Partner on Renewable Energy

Dominion Energy and Facebook say they are continuing their joint effort to increase renewable energy generation by adding a new solar facility in Greensville County, Va., to the list of those that will be dedicated to Facebook.

Sadler Solar, a 100 MW facility, has been approved by the Virginia State Corp. Commission and is expected to become operational by the end of 2020. Dominion Energy will build, own and operate the solar facility. Facebook will purchase the environmental attributes generated by the project.

Sadler joins eight other Dominion Energy solar projects in Virginia and North Carolina that support Facebook’s operations with renewable energy.

“Partnerships with companies like Facebook help drive the addition of renewable energy to the grid,” says Emil Avram, vice president of Dominion Energy’s business development. “We are honored to work with them to help meet their sustainability goals as well as continue to expand renewable energy across the Dominion Energy service area.”

This partnership helps to enable Facebook’s goal of supporting its global operations with 100% renewable energy in 2020. Partnerships with voluntary renewable energy buyers like Facebook are important to making possible Dominion Energy’s goal of adding 3,000 MW of new solar and wind energy in operation or under development in Virginia by 2022.

More than 7 million customers in 18 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy.

Photo: Dominion Energy’s homepage