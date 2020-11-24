Dominion Energy Inks PPA with Savion for Virginia Solar Project

Savion LLC, a company that develops utility-scale solar and energy storage projects, says Dominion Energy Virginia has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) to receive 75 MW of renewable solar power with Wythe County Solar Project LLC, located in Wythe County in Southwest Virginia.

The PPA is subject to approval from the Virginia State Corporation Commission as part of a recent Dominion Energy filing.

The Wythe County Solar Project is expected to begin construction in mid-2021, with commercial operation targeted to commence by the end of 2022. The approximately $133 million solar facility brings the number of Savion-developed projects to four in Virginia under contract, operating or under construction resulting in 190 MW of solar power and a total investment in excess of $285 million.

“The Wythe County Solar Project PPA marks the second agreement Savion has signed with Dominion Energy,” says Diana Scholtes, chief commercial officer of Savion. “We remain focused on our Virginia solar energy development to assist Dominion Energy in reaching its clean energy goals, which serves as a major contributor to the state’s advancing renewable energy market.”

Solar generation is a vital part of Dominion Energy’s comprehensive clean energy strategy. The company is expanding renewable energy to meet the objectives outlined in the Virginia Clean Economy Act (VCEA) and to achieve the company-wide commitment to net-zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions by 2050.

The access Dominion Energy’s recently released Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility Report, click here.