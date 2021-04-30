Dominion Energy Issues RFP Seeking Solar, Energy Storage Projects

Dominion Energy Virginia is seeking proposals from developers for new solar, onshore wind and energy storage projects. The company issues annual requests for proposals (RFPs) to support the goals of the Virginia Clean Economy Act (VCEA) and help the company achieve its goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Dominion Energy says it has made substantial progress in meeting the goals of the VCEA. The company is developing the largest offshore wind project in the U.S. off the coast of Virginia and has more than 5,200 MW of solar under development or in operation in the state.

“Every day we’re making more progress toward a clean energy economy in Virginia,” says Ed Baine, president of Dominion Energy Virginia. “The proposals we’re seeking are another major step forward. They will bring more clean energy to our customers, more small-scale projects to our communities and more clean energy jobs to our economy.”

This year’s RFP includes additional guidance for cooperation with local governments and strengthened requirements for environmental justice. Project developers must submit a robust assessment of each project’s impact on environmental justice and, where applicable, demonstrate meaningful engagement with the communities where projects are located.

The details of each RFP are as follows:

Utility-scale renewable energy and energy storage projects

Dominion Energy Virginia is seeking proposals for up to 1,000 MW of solar and onshore wind. The company may either purchase these projects or enter into power purchase agreements (PPAs) with third-party developers. The company says it is also soliciting bids for up to 100 MW of energy storage projects. Projects must be greater than 3 MW and located in Virginia.

Notices of intent to bid and confidentiality agreements are due by May 20. For more information on this RFP, click here.

Small-scale solar projects

The company is seeking proposals for up to 175 MW of small-scale solar projects – 80 MW planned for commercial operation in 2023 and another 95 MW for 2024. These projects, also known as distributed energy resources, must be 3 MW or smaller.

Notices of intent to bid and confidentiality agreements are due by May 20. For more information on this RFP, click here.

Community solar projects

The company is seeking proposals for up to 8 MW of solar to support the company’s community solar pilot. Individual projects must be 2 MW DC or smaller. Notices of Intent to Bid and Confidentiality Agreements are due by May 21, 2021.

For more information on Dominion Energy Virginia community solar RFP, click here.