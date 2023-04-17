Dominion Energy Virginia Bringing on Hundreds of Megawatts of Solar

The Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) has approved nearly two dozen new solar and energy storage projects to help meet the growing needs of Dominion Energy Virginia customers.

Once in operation, the projects will generate more than 800 MW of electricity, enough to power about 200,000 Virginia homes at peak output.

“This is another big step forward in delivering reliable, affordable and cleaner energy to our customers,” says Ed Baine, president of Dominion Energy Virginia. “These projects will bring jobs and economic opportunity to our communities, and they will deliver fuel savings for our customers. That’s a win-win for Virginia.

The SCC approval includes nine solar projects and one energy storage project – totaling nearly 500 MW – that will be owned and operated by Dominion Energy Virginia. Two of the projects – Kings Creek Solar and Ivy Landfill Solar – will be built on previously developed land. Ivy Landfill Solar will be the company’s first solar project developed on a former landfill.

The SCC also approved power purchase agreements with 13 solar and energy storage projects – totaling more than 300 MW – that are owned by independent developers.

Construction of the projects is projected to support thousands of jobs and more than $920 million in economic benefits across Virginia.

Additional details about the utility-owned projects: