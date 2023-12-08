Dominion Energy Virginia Puts Its Largest Battery Storage Facility Into Operation

Dominion Energy Virginia’s largest battery storage facility to date is currently operational.

The Dry Bridge Battery Energy Storage System, located in Chesterfield County, can store up to 20 MW of electricity and is enough to power 5,000 homes for up to four hours, says the company.

“Battery storage is an important part of our mission of delivering reliable, affordable and increasingly clean energy to our customers,” says Ed Baine, president of Dominion Energy Virginia. “As our battery storage fleet grows, it means we can continue adding more clean energy to the grid while delivering the reliability our customers expect.”

Completion of the Dry Bridge facility comes on the heels of other recent battery storage developments for Dominion. In August, the company broke ground on a 50 MW battery storage project at Dulles International Airport. As well, the company announced its battery storage pilot projects at Darbytown Power Station and Virginia State University in September, both aimed at discovering longer-duration alternatives to traditional lithium-ion batteries.