DTE Energy Issues RFP for Renewable Energy Projects

DTE Energy is adding new renewable energy projects totaling approximately 500 MW due to the continued growth of its MIGreenPower voluntary renewable energy program. Supported by 35 industrial, 450 small business and more than 48,000 residential customers, MIGreenPower enables DTE Electric customers to attribute even more of their electricity use to renewable energy, beyond the 15% DTE already provides to all customers as part of their energy mix.

“We want to thank all of our MIGreenPower customers for their participation in the program,” says Trevor Lauer, president and COO of DTE’s electric company. “Over the next decade, we plan to continue adding clean energy projects and investing in new technologies to move our state closer to a carbon neutral future.”

As a result of MIGreenPower customer commitments, DTE is issuing a request for proposals (RFP) for new wind and solar projects, both with and without energy storage. The projects must be ready to achieve commercial operation in 2023, located in Michigan, and interconnected to the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) or distribution level transmission.

Interested bidders should register their company information on the PowerAdvocate website and, once registered, can attend a pre-RFP conference being held on February 15, 2022. Bids are due April 29, 2022, and the company anticipates executing contracts this summer.