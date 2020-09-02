DTE Energy Planning to Bring 420 MW of Additional Solar Online

DTE Energy has updated its MIGreenPower voluntary renewables plan with the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC).

The plan includes bringing online an additional 420 MW of solar energy by 2022. The new solar assets will source clean energy purchases from corporate, municipal and industrial customers participating in the company’s MIGreenPower program.

If the MPSC approves this plan, DTE will significantly increase its generation capacity from renewables, ending 2022 with enough solar and wind energy capacity to power 900,000 homes.

“DTE is delivering on its commitment to reduce carbon emissions and meet customer demand for more renewable energy,” says Trevor Lauer, president of the electric company at DTE Energy.

“We appreciate the broad-based customer interest in our MIGreenPower voluntary renewable energy program, which is on track to be one of the largest voluntary renewable energy programs in the country. Bringing more renewable energy projects online benefits our customers, the environment and our state’s economy,” he adds.

DTE currently has 15 wind parks and 31 solar farms in its generation portfolio. The company will add three additional wind parks to its portfolio by the end of this year, including Isabella l and ll which will be the largest wind parks in Michigan.

To date, approximately 16,000 residential and small business customers and some of Michigan’s largest companies – including General Motors and Ford Motor Co. – have enrolled in MIGreenPower to support the development of Michigan-made renewable energy and to reduce their carbon footprint. The MIGreenPower program is open to all DTE electric customers who want to attribute a greater percentage of their energy use to DTE’s wind and solar energy projects.

Photo: O’Shea Solar Park in Detroit, Mich.