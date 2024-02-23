DTE Energy Seeks Developers for Michigan-Based Wind, Solar Projects 

DTE Energy has announced it is seeking proposals for renewable projects totaling an approximate 1,075 MW.

The projects would support DTE Electric’s CleanVision Integrated Resource Plan, MIGreenPower program and the state’s new renewables standard of 60% by 2030.

To advance these efforts, DTE is issuing an RFP for new wind and solar projects, with approximately 1,075 MW of projects being requested to achieve commercial operation by March 2027.

“DTE is committed to transforming the way we generate energy while maintaining reliability and affordability for our customers,” says DTE’s Joseph Musallam.

“As a result, we continue to be the state’s leading producer of and investor in utility-scale renewable energy projects. Our existing wind and solar parks are reducing Michigan’s carbon footprint while providing jobs, tax revenue and additional benefits to local communities across the state, and future developments will continue to grow our clean energy economy.”

Projects must be located in Michigan and interconnected to the Midcontinent Independent System Operator or distribution level transmission. Interested bidders should register their company information on the PowerAdvocate website.

DTE’s renewable energy portfolio currently includes 20 wind parks and 33 solar parks.