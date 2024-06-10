DTE Energy to Build BESS at Converted Michigan Coal Plant

DTE Energy is converting a portion of its retired Trenton Channel coal power plant site to house a 220 MW battery energy storage center, due for completion in 2026.

The new Trenton Channel Energy Center is expected to support the company’s CleanVision Integrated Resource Plan and Michigan’s energy storage target.

“Today, roughly one-third of all electricity generated by DTE comes from carbon-free resources,” says Jerry Norcia, chairman and chief executive officer of DTE Energy.

“Our world-class solar, wind and nuclear generation facilities are delivering reliable and clean electricity to our customers, and the Trenton Channel Energy Center is a significant milestone in accelerating our clean energy journey.”

The cost of the Trenton Channel site’s transformation is being offset by $140 million in tax incentives through the IRA.