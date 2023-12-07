Dubai Inaugurates World’s Largest Concentrated Solar Power Project

Dubai has inaugurated the world’s largest concentrated solar power project, located within the city’s Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

“Our journey towards sustainability is comprehensive, encompassing advanced clean energy projects across diverse renewable sources and innovative solutions integrated into various spheres of the economy and society,” says Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

“The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is at the heart of Dubai and the UAE’s commitment to create a world-class infrastructure for sustainability and a robust foundation for building an environmentally friendly future.”

The 950 MW fourth phase covers an area of 44 square km. It uses three hybrid technologies: 600 MW from a parabolic basin complex, 100 MW from the CSP tower and 250 MW from photovoltaic solar panels.

The project uses the independent power producer model and features the tallest solar tower in the world, at 263.126 m, and the largest thermal energy storage capacity with a capacity of 5,907 MWh, according to Guinness World Records. Built at an investment of AED15.78 billion, the project also features 70,000 heliostats that track the sun’s movement, says UAE.

A consortium led by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power established Noor Energy 1 as a project company to design, build and operate the fourth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. DEWA holds a 51% stake in the company, ACWA Power holds 25% and the Chinese Silk Road Fund owns 24%.