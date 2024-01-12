Duke Energy Completes its First Florida Floating Solar Project

Duke Energy‘s first floating solar project in Florida, a nearly 1 MW array made up of more than 1,800 panels, is now operational.

The pilot is part of the company’s Vision Florida program and sits on top of two acres of water surface on an existing cooling pond at the Duke Energy Hines Energy Complex in Bartow. The bifacial solar panels absorb light from both sides, which can produce up to 20% more power than their single-sided counterparts, says the company.

“We are committed to building a smarter, cleaner energy future for our customers, while continuing to look for ways to maintain affordability and reliability,” says Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. “By exploring alternative solutions on a smaller scale and on our own property, we are maximizing the space and expanding our use and knowledge of innovative emission free technologies that will move us forward on our path to net-zero carbon emissions.”

The company plans to have 25 grid-tied solar power plants in operation by this year.