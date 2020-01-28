Duke Energy Developing Two New Solar Plants

Duke Energy Florida (DEF) has named the locations of its two newest solar power plants, which will provide energy to Florida customers.

The Twin Rivers solar power plant will be built on 460 acres in Hamilton County, Fla. Once operational, the 74.9 MW facility will consist of approximately 235,000 tracking solar panels. The Santa Fe solar power plant will be built on approximately 600 acres in Columbia County, Fla., and will also have a capacity of 74.9 MW.

Both solar power plants will be developed, owned, operated and maintained by Duke Energy Florida and are expected to break ground in March 2020. Completion is currently scheduled for late 2020. During construction, each solar project is expected to create 200 to 300 temporary jobs.

“Our two newest solar power plants in Hamilton and Columbia counties are expected to eliminate approximately 600 million pounds of carbon dioxide emissions in Florida each year upon commercial operation,” says Catherine Stempien, state president of Duke Energy Florida. “We are committed to environmental stewardship and more fuel diversity for our Florida customers’ benefit.”

In addition to the two plants in development, Duke Energy Florida completed two solar facilities last month.

The Lake Placid solar power plant in Highlands County, Fla., began serving customers on Dec. 9, 2019. The facility is 45 MW. The Trenton solar power plant in Gilchrist County, Fla., began serving customers on Dec. 18, 2019. The facility is 74.9 MW.

Duke Energy Florida is investing an estimated $1 billion to construct or acquire a total of 700 MW of cost-effective solar power facilities from 2018 through 2022 in Florida. The company is planning for another 1,500 MW of solar generation through 2028.

Duke Energy Florida is encouraging renewable investments within the state. By buying existing solar projects and using a competitive process to select DEF solar contractors, solar panels and project material suppliers, the company’s solar power plants bring dependable renewable energy to customers in the most efficient and economical way while creating more jobs in the solar and energy-related markets, touts the company.