Duke Energy Files Locations of Three New Solar Plants

Duke Energy Florida (DEF) has filed the locations of its three newest solar power plants, which will provide cleaner energy solutions to benefit Florida customers.

The Duette Solar Power Plant will be built on approximately 520 acres in Manatee County, Fla. Once operational, the 74.5 MW facility will consist of approximately 227,000 single-axis tracking solar panels. Once completed, the estimated cost will be 42 cents per 1,000 kWh for a typical residential customer.

The Charlie Creek Solar Power Plant will be built on 610 acres in Hardee County, Fla. The 74.9 MW facility will consist of approximately 235,000 single-axis tracking solar panels. Once completed, the estimated cost will be 39 cents per 1,000 kWh for a typical residential customer.

The Archer Solar Power Plant will be built on 630 acres in Alachua County, Fla. This 74.9 MW facility will consist of approximately 220,000 single-axis tracking solar panels. Once completed, the estimated cost will be 32 cents per 1,000 kWh for a typical residential customer.

During construction, each solar project is expected to create approximately 200 to 300 temporary jobs. All three solar power plants will be owned, operated and maintained by Duke Energy Florida and are expected to be finished in late 2021.

“The Archer, Duette and Charlie Creek solar power plants will complete Duke Energy Florida’s commitment to customers to provide 700 MW of clean energy by 2022,” says Catherine Stempien, state president of Duke Energy Florida.

“Once operational, our solar power plants will eliminate nearly 3 billion pounds of carbon dioxide emissions each year. The sun shines bright here in Florida, and we are committed to making more solar investments in the years to come,” she adds.

Duke Energy Florida currently has more than 500 MW of solar generation under construction or in operation, excluding the three recently announced sites. The company is investing an estimated $1 billion to construct or acquire a total of 700 MW of solar power facilities from 2018 through 2022 in Florida and is planning to reach a total of almost 1,700 MW of solar generation over the next 10 years.

Photo: Duke Energy’s 2020 Climate Report