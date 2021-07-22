Duke Energy Florida to Develop Four New Solar Power Projects

As a part of its renewable generation portfolio expansion, Duke Energy Florida has released the locations of its four newest solar power plants.

Each of the new developments will be 74.9 MW facilities with single-axis tracking bifacial solar panels. The Hildreth Solar Power Plant will be built on 635 acres in Suwannee County, Fla. Once operational, it will consist of approximately 220,000 panels. The Bay Ranch Solar Power Plant, on 645 acres in Bay County, Fla., will have close to 220,000 panels. The Hardeetown Solar Power Plant in Levy County, Fla., will consist of nearly 218,000 panels. The fourth site, in Alachua County, Fla., at the High Springs Solar Power Plant, will have approximately 216,000 panels.

“We continue investing in utility-scale solar in Florida because our customers deserve a cleaner energy future,” says Duke Energy Florida state president Melissa Seixas. “These solar plants are the latest milestones in our strategy to deliver reliable, cost-effective, clean energy to our customers.”

Construction on the sites will begin in early 2022 and will take approximately nine to 12 months to complete.

Duke Energy’s solar generation portfolio represents more than $2 billion of investment, about 1,500 MW of generation and approximately five million solar panels in the ground by 2024.

The company currently has more than 900 MW of solar generation under construction or in operation in Florida.