Duke Energy Progress Sooks to Add Solar Power in South Carolina

Duke Energy Progress has requested approval by the Public Service Commission of South Carolina (PSCSC) to build and own a 76 MW utility-scale solar power facility adjacent to the existing Robinson Nuclear Plant site located in both Chesterfield and Darlington counties.

“Making smart investments in South Carolina’s energy future is a priority for Duke Energy: one that focuses on delivering reliable, affordable service every day to the customers and communities we serve, and on transitioning to cleaner energy options and a lower carbon future,” says Mike Callahan, Duke Energy’s South Carolina state president. “The proposed Robinson Solar Center is part of the thousands of megawatts of solar that will help us do that.”

If approved, construction is expected to begin on the approximate 345-acre existing site in 2026 with the facility targeting full operation by 2027.