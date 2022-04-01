Duke Energy Submits Proposal to Procure 700 MW+ of Solar

Duke Energy is proposing to commence a system-wide solar procurement request for proposals targeting a minimum of 700 MW of utility-owned and third-party solar energy resources in North Carolina and South Carolina to serve customers’ future energy needs as part of the companies’ 2022 Carolinas Carbon Plan and in furtherance of Duke Energy’s integrated Carolinas energy transition.

The state’s recently passed HB 951 provides that 55% of new solar generation under the Carbon Plan is to be supplied from solar energy facilities that are company-built. But the remaining 45% of the total MW of any solar energy facilities procured under the Carbon Plan shall be supplied through the execution of power purchase agreements (PPA) with other companies.

Duke Energy’s plan would be in addition to the roughly 600 MW already put out for bids in the last round of the existing Competitive Procurement of Renewable Energy program. If the N.C. Utilities Commission approves Duke’s latest proposal, its Carolinas utilities would seek bids this year for almost 1,300 MW worth of solar projects.

The procurement supports the overall aim of the law, which says the N.C. Utilities Commission shall take all reasonable steps to achieve a 70% reduction in carbon dioxide emitted in the state from electric-generating facilities owned or operated by electric public utilities from the 2005 level. This initial 2022 solar procurement will be the first of a series of annual solar procurements, with the amounts of each subsequent procurement to be determined by the commission as part of approval of the Carbon Plan.

Duke Energy currently has 4,200 MW on solar capacity on its energy grid in North Carolina with more than 40 solar power plants in the state.

Read Duke Energy’s filing here.