Duke Energy’s Largest Texas Solar Project Operational

Duke Energy Renewables, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, says its 100 MW AC Lapetus Solar project in Andrews County, Texas, began commercial operation in December 2019.

It is Duke Energy’s second solar project in commercial operation in Texas and the first large-scale solar project in Andrews County.

“Texas ranks fourth in the country for solar energy. We’re thrilled that Lapetus Solar is now online and will contribute to the growth of the community’s clean energy facilities,” says Rob Caldwell, president of Duke Energy Renewables.

The project, which Duke Energy Renewables acquired from 7X Energy in February 2019, employed as many as 240 individuals during the peak construction period. It contains over 340,000 solar panels and is located on approximately 800 acres outside of Andrews, Texas.

“7X originated and developed the Lapetus Solar project and we are proud to help bring Andrews County its first large-scale solar project,” says Clay Butler president and CEO of 7X Energy. “We are grateful to Andrews County for welcoming solar to the local community and the economic benefits it brings.”

The energy generated from the Lapetus Solar project will be delivered to the ERCOT grid and is being sold under three multi-year power purchase agreements (PPA) to Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc. on behalf of CoServ Electric and seven other distribution cooperative members.

The facility’s design, procurement of PV modules, inverters, balance of plant systems and construction of the project were performed by Swinerton Renewable Energy. Duke Energy Renewables completed project development, managed the construction of the project and will operate and manage the facility.

In addition to the Lapetus Solar project in Andrews County, Duke Energy Renewables has acquired the 200 MW AC Holstein Solar project in Nolan County and the 200 MW AC Rambler Solar project in Tom Green County, Texas. Both projects will be in commercial operation by mid-2020.

Duke Energy is on track to own or purchase 8,000 MW of wind, solar and biomass energy by the end of 2020.

Photo: The Lapetus Solar project