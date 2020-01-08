Dynamic Energy Completes Rooftop Solar Project

Dynamic Energy Solutions LLC, a full-service solar energy provider, has completed a 965 kW rooftop solar array for Wacoal America.

The 965 kW system generates energy for Wacoal America’s headquarters and distribution center in Lyndhurst, N.J. Wacoal America is a subsidiary for the Americas of Wacoal Holdings, a global manufacturer of women’s apparel products.

Dynamic Energy says it mobilized an accelerated construction schedule, executing contracting, turnkey development, installation and commercial operation in under 12 months.

“It is exciting to see a commercial solar project realize significant economic and environmental benefits within such a short period of time,” says Mike Perillo, founder and CEO of Dynamic Energy. “We applaud Wacoal’s investment, and we are proud to be their partner to help them achieve their energy and sustainability goals.”

Dynamic Energy designed and constructed a system that will power nearly all the distribution center’s energy needs and enables Wacoal to participate in New Jersey’s solar renewable energy credit (SREC) program. The system is expected to generate approximately 1.2 million kWh of electricity annually.

Photo: Wacoal America’s headquarters in Lyndhurst, NJ