e-STORAGE to Deliver 220MWh Storage Solution to Epic Energy’s Mannum Site

Canadian Solar has announced that its e-STORAGE will deliver 220 MWh of energy storage solutions to a standalone project owned by Epic Energy in Mannum, South Australia.

The project is being developed by Canadian Solar through its wholly-owned subsidiary Recurrent Energy. e-STORAGE says it plans to begin construction on the Mannum project during the second quarter of this year.

The storage project is meant to complement the existing 46 MW of solar capacity at the site.

e-STORAGE will deliver on a comprehensive Engineering, Procurement, and Construction agreement and Long-Term Service Agreement. The Mannum project will employ SolBank cells.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Epic Energy and Recurrent as they expand their renewable energy portfolio in Australia by providing our energy storage technology platform,” says e-STORAGE president Colin Parkin. “The Mannum project will support Australia with the efficient development of its energy network, further facilitating the adoption of renewable energy generation.”