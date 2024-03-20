Eagle Creek Renewable Energy Acquires Lightstar Renewables

An Eagle Creek Renewable Energy affiliate has acquired Lightstar Renewables, a portfolio company of funds managed by Elda River Capital Management and Magnetar, with approximately 30 MW of projects under-construction in New York and a development pipeline of approximately 1.2 GW across the U.S.

“We are pleased to add Lightstar’s clean energy assets and development capabilities to the Eagle Creek portfolio,” says Neal Simmons, president and CEO of Eagle Creek. “Through our ongoing operations and acquisitions, Eagle Creek is playing a key role in driving the transition to a clean energy economy.”

KeyBanc Capital Markets acted as exclusive financial advisor to Lightstar on the transaction.