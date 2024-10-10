Eaton, Lunar Energy Collaborate on Residential Energy Storage and Solar Installations

Power management company Eaton has collaborated with Lunar Energy, with the aim of simplifying the installation and maximizing the functionality of home energy storage and solar systems.

The company hopes that the integration of its AbleEdge smart breakers with the Lunar System will make it easier for installers and homeowners to deploy solar and storage, manage loads, optimize costs and extend the life of the solar battery system.

The joint solutions are expected to be available next year, with Eaton as Lunar Energy’s preferred supplier for load management in new construction and retrofit projects.

“Every home has unique energy demands and infrastructure, so we created a home energy management ecosystem that’s modular and scalable for retrofits and new homes,” says Paul Ryan, general manager, Connected Solutions and EV Charging at Eaton.

“We’re opening the door for more resilient, sustainable and electrified homes with technologies that work out of the box with any solar and storage provider. Our collaboration with Lunar Energy will streamline solar and energy storage deployments to help homeowners keep their power on despite grid outages and reduce their carbon footprint.”