EDF Renewables, Clean Power Alliance Ink Power Purchase Agreement

EDF Renewables North America (EDFR) and Clean Power Alliance (CPA) have signed a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) for the Desert Quartzite Solar-plus-Storage Project. The California project, consisting of a 300 MW AC solar project coupled with a 600 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS), is expected to begin delivery of clean electricity to CPA’s customers throughout Los Angeles and Ventura Counties in February 2024. The CPA Board of Directors approved the long-term contract during its September meeting.

The Desert Quartzite project is located on unincorporated land in Riverside County, administered by the Federal Bureau of Land Management (BLM). The BLM designated this area as a solar energy zone and development focus area, land set aside for utility-scale renewable energy development. The project will utilize horizontal single-axis tracking solar photovoltaic technology.

By coupling the solar facility with an energy storage solution, electricity produced during peak solar hours can be dispatched later in the day, thereby creating a balance between electricity generation and demand. Energy storage can further smooth electricity prices and provide grid stability in an environmentally friendly way.

“The clean reliable energy we will receive from the Desert Quartzite facility fits perfectly within our mission to improve the lives and environment of our customers and communities,” says Ted Bardacke, Clean Power Alliance’s executive director. “Our board has identified solar-plus-storage as being key to our continued growth and a means to further improve reliability for our millions of customers. This project will also create many more green jobs here in Southern California.”

“EDF Renewables is pleased to partner with Clean Power Alliance to supply affordable in-state solar energy to their growing customer base through the Desert Quartzite Solar-plus-Storage Project,” comments Sohinaz Sotoudeh, senior director of origination and power marketing at EDF Renewables. “It is particularly satisfying to work with CPA, whose mission to empower communities with a choice for renewable power aligns with EDF Renewables’ ambition to help build a sustainable energy future.”