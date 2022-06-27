EDF Renewables Constructs Ameren Missouri’s Largest Solar Installation

Ameren Corp. subsidiary Ameren Missouri is acquiring the company’s largest solar facility, a 200 MW solar installation in central Missouri that is expected to create more than 250 construction jobs.

The facility will be acquired pursuant to a build-transfer agreement with EDF Renewables North America. Known as the Huck Finn Solar Project, it will be constructed on the border of Missouri’s Audrain and Ralls Counties. With timely regulatory approvals, the project could begin generating clean energy as soon as 2024.

“Developing Huck Finn is good for all of our customers because it provides clean electricity, creates economic opportunity and injects millions of dollars into the community over the life of the project, which will have widespread additional benefits,” says Mark Birk, chairman and president of Ameren Missouri.

“EDF Renewables is pleased to partner again with Ameren to help them execute on the transition to cleaner forms of generation,” mentions Eric Spigelman, director of origination and power marketing at EDF Renewables. “Ameren shares in our mission to deliver affordable, clean, reliable energy while at the same time growing the economy.”

Huck Finn is designed to generate more than 25 times the amount of energy of Missouri’s largest existing solar facility. It is the latest project to be part of Ameren Missouri’s planned addition of 2,800 MW in new, clean renewable generation by 2030 and the ninth solar facility that the company has announced or put in service since 2019. Together, these nine facilities represent more than 360 MW of clean energy generation capacity.

“Our customers will benefit from technological improvements that make solar generation an adaptable resource where we can get more energy from previously unused locations, including parking lots and garage rooftops,” comments Ajay Arora, chief renewable development officer at Ameren Missouri. “In the coming months, we anticipate taking more steps to demonstrate Ameren Missouri’s commitment to clean energy generation.”