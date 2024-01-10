EDF Renewables, Enbridge Announce Fox Squirrel Phase 1 Commercial Operation

EDF Renewables North America and Enbridge have announced that Phase 1 of Fox Squirrel Solar in Ohio is operational and delivering electricity to the PJM grid.

Fox Squirrel Solar, a ground-mounted solar facility with total capacity of 749 MW, is being constructed in three phases in Madison County, Ohio. The initial phase generates 150 MW, says the company.

Comprised of 1.4 million panels and 159 inverters in total, the project represents the largest onshore renewable energy project developed and built by EDF Renewables North America.

During peak construction of the first phase, 650 workers were onsite installing 10,000 panels per day.

Enbridge invested in the first phase and plans to reach final investment decision on the following phases through this year, assuming certain conditions are met. The project has secured 20-year PPAs with an investment-grade counterparty for the full generation capacity.

“We are pleased to bring into service the first phase of the Fox Squirrel solar project as part of our expanded strategic partnership with EDF Renewables,” says Enbridge’s Matthew Akman. “The development of this project will support local communities and deliver clean power for our customer. The project underscores our energy transition leadership and highlights our rigorous capital allocation process which targets projects that are immediately accretive to DCF per share and complementary to our growth outlook.”