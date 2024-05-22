EDF Renewables, Enbridge Celebrate Completion of Fox Squirrel Solar Phase 1

EDF Renewables North America and Enbridge have completed construction and begun commercial operation of the 150 MW Fox Squirrel Solar Phase 1.

Amazon has entered into PPAs for the project’s full generation capacity.

“The development and operation of Phase 1 marks a significant milestone in our journey to drive Ohio’s renewable energy future,” says EDF Renewables North America’s Kate O’Hair.

“With Fox Squirrel Solar Phase 1 now supplying renewable power to the PJM grid, this project not only represents a substantial financial commitment but also highlights the remarkable collaboration between our team, the county and the local community. We take great pride in this collective effort.”

Blattner is the project’s EPC contractor.