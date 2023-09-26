EDF Renewables North America Inks Solar+Storage Project Deal

EDF Renewables North America, an independent power producer and service provider, has executed a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with El Paso Electric (EPE) regional energy provider in west Texas and southern New Mexico. The PPA covers the output from the 150 MW AC Milagro Solar and the 75 MW / 300 MWh Milagro Storage Project, which are slated for commercial operation in 2025.

The Milagro Solar+Storage project, located on undeveloped private land in the Santa Teresa area of Doña Ana County, New Mexico, expects to create approximately 200 jobs during the peak construction phase. In addition, the project expects to generate approximately 469,500 MWh of clean energy annually.

“We are excited to build our first solar+storage project in New Mexico and to support EPE as the project delivers long-term price stability, stimulates economic growth and reduces emissions,” says Matthew Beltz, director, origination & power marketing, EDF Renewables.

Adds Kelly Tomblin, El Paso Electric, president and CEO, “It [the project] furthers our overall plan to increase our generation resources in order to meet our region’s growing energy needs. We are determined to continue our legacy of reliability while we maintain affordability and minimize our environmental impact.”