EDF Renewables North America Signs Solar PPA with BASF

EDF Renewables North America, an independent power producer and service provider, says the Space City Solar Project is progressing with development milestones with the recent signing of the first tranche of 55 MW AC /73 MW DC to BASF through a power purchase agreement.

The project’s total capacity is up to 345 MW AC/455 MW DC. Space City Solar, located in Wharton County, Texas, is expected to commence construction in summer 2021 and begin delivery of clean electricity in summer 2022.

Approximately 300 jobs are expected to be created during the construction phase with more than $30 million generated in new tax revenue over the operating life for Wharton County taxing entities. In addition to providing stable payments to local landowners who chose to lease their land, the Louise Independent School District has the ability to receive $2.5 million in revenue, including $1.8 million in the first year of operation providing the district enacts a Chapter 313 Agreement by Dec. 31.

Space City Solar is specially designed to generate clean energy while minimizing impacts to wildlife, habitat and other environmental resources. The project will utilize high efficiency bifacial solar photovoltaic (PV) modules.

“This transaction demonstrates EDF Renewables’ continued commitment to helping corporate customers meet their wholesale power supply needs and sustainability initiatives,” says Matt McCluskey, vice president of south region development for EDF Renewables. “Space City Solar will provide an economic boost to the local economy through construction jobs, local spend and an expanded tax base.”

Photo Source