EDF Renewables, ODEC Construct 22.5 MW of Solar Projects for Five Cooperatives

EDF Renewables North America and Old Dominion Electric Cooperative (ODEC) have started construction on 22.5 MW of local solar projects representing the first phase of projects across the ODEC member service territories in Virginia and Delaware. The total portfolio will add approximately 50 MW to several ODEC member communities while at the same time providing regional and energy diversification to the cooperative’s generation portfolio.

ODEC entered into an agreement with EDF Renewables in 2019 to develop a portfolio of local solar projects across the territories of ODEC’s 11 retail distribution cooperative members. The energy generated will be purchased by the cooperative at a fixed rate through power purchase agreements (PPA).

The 2.8 MW DC Monroe Solar is interconnected with Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative, 4.2 MW DC Randolf Solar with Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative, 6.5 MW DC Hemings Solar with Northern Neck Electric Cooperative, 3.2 MW DC Small Mouth Bass Solar with BARC Electric Cooperative and 5.8 MW DC Diamond State Solar with Delaware Electric Cooperative.

“ODEC is thrilled to announce the commencement of construction for the first phase of our local solar projects,” says Marcus Harris, ODEC’s president and CEO. “We look forward to adding these clean energy projects to our portfolio as we work to achieve our carbon reduction goals while providing reliable and affordable power to the rural communities we serve.”

“Our unique partnership with ODEC allows for the optimal siting of distribution-scale projects that can deliver maximum savings for ODEC’s members through locally sourced clean energy,” adds Myles Burnsed, vice president of strategic developments for distribution-scale power at EDF Renewables. “We look forward to completing this first phase and are excited to continue our joint efforts to bring distributed solar to ODEC’s members.”