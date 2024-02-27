EDF Renewables Signs PPA with SCPPA for Solar, BESS

EDF Renewables North America has announced a 20-year PPA with Southern California Public Power Authority (SCPPA) for a portion of its Bonanza Solar and Storage project located in Clark County, Nev., which has a total 300 MW PV system and 195 MW 4-hour BESS.

The company has guaranteed delivery to SCPPA’s participating members, Pasadena Water & Power and Azusa Light & Water, by the close of 2028.

“We are delighted to extend our successful partnership with SCPPA, which has been ongoing for over a decade, to expand the availability of renewable energy and support their decarbonization commitment for member communities,” says EDF Renewables’ Sohinaz Sotoudeh. “We look forward to future opportunities that will advance SCPPA’s goals of achieving carbon-free energy in Southern California.”

EDF Renewables North America is a subsidiary of EDF Renewables.

