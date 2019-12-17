EDP, ConnectGen Buy Trio of First Solar Developments

First Solar Inc. has sold three projects with a total nameplate capacity of 278 MW AC to a partnership between EDP Renewables and ConnectGen.

The projects include the 154 MW AC Sun Streams 1 project in Maricopa County, Ariz.; the 20 MW AC Windhub A project in Kern County, Calif.; and the 103 MW AC Sunshine Valley project in Nye County, Nev.

All three projects are scheduled to achieve substantial completion by the end of the year.

“We’ve proven, once again, that investors are focused on the winning formula: responsible development, attractive project economics and long-term power purchase agreements, underpinned by high-performance PV modules and a partner that stands behind its commitments,” says Georges Antoun, chief commercial officer with First Solar.

All three projects are powered by First Solar’s thin-film module technology. Once commissioned, the projects will be operated by First Solar Energy Services, which, with over 10 GW under management, is among the industry’s most experienced operations and maintenance (O&M) service providers for large-scale solar power plants.