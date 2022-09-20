EDP Renewables Constructing 240 MW Solar Farm in Texas

EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA), a renewable energy developer and operator in North America, has started construction on its 240 MW Cattlemen I Solar Park in Milam County, Texas, which was developed and constructed and will be operated by EDPR NA.

“Cattlemen is EDP Renewables’ first solar park in Texas and will soon be our largest operational solar park in our North American portfolio,” says Kris Cheney, EDPR NA’s executive vice president for Central and Western regions and Mexico, environmental affairs, and energy storage analytics. “The Milam County community has been a great partner throughout Cattlemen’s development. As we move closer to operation, we look forward to continuing that partnership as a contributing member of the community and expanding upon our relationship with the landowners, local officials, and residents.”

Cattlemen has two long-term commercial agreements in-place for the project: a 156 MW power purchase agreement (PPA) with Meta and a 60 MW PPA with Bristol Myers Squibb. Cattlemen Solar Park is the second PPA that EDP Renewables and Meta have executed; the companies’ first PPA was a 139 MW contract for EDPR NA’s 200 MW Headwaters II Wind Farm in Indiana.