EDP Renewables Finishes Construction on 200 MW Riverstart Solar Park in Indiana

EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA) has completed construction on the 200 MW Riverstart Solar Park, located in Randolph County, Ind.

The size and scale of a solar park represents an estimated capital investment of approximately $180 million. Throughout the project’s life, Riverstart will provide roughly $54 million to local landowners.

“EDP Renewables is committed to being a leader in clean energy progression, and the completion of Riverstart Solar Park further paves the way toward this movement,” says Sandhya Ganapathy, EDPR NA’s CEO. “Riverstart brings Indiana one step closer to a clean energy future.”

Riverstart Solar Park has a 20-year purchase power agreement (PPA) with Hoosier Energy, which will use the energy generated from the solar park to power communities throughout central and southern Indiana as well as southeastern Illinois.

“This collaboration continues our diversification of Hoosier Energy’s resource portfolio, including a higher percentage of renewable sources,” states Donna Walker, Hoosier Energy’s president and CEO. “Riverstart Solar Park will provide an economical source of renewable energy for the next two decades and is a great fit for our members’ long-term needs.”

Connor, Clark & Lunn Infrastructure (CC&L Infrastructure) and its investment partner, Desjardins Group, will own and operate Riverstart Solar Park alongside EDPR NA.

“We are pleased to own and operate this large-scale solar project,” mentions Matt O’Brien, president of CC&L Infrastructure. “As long-term investors, we believe in responsible investment. CC&L Infrastructure is focused on investing in essential infrastructure projects that support local communities while creating value for customers, employees and investors. We look forward to working together to supply Hoosier and Randolph County with solar power for the decades to come.”