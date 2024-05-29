EDP Renewables Introduces Arkansas Solar Park in Mississippi County

EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA) has launched its 175 MW Crooked Lake Solar Park in Mississippi County, Ark.

The project is built on land leased by local landowners and is set to support 330 construction jobs and six permanent jobs.

“We’re proud to continue our expansion in the South with a focus on serving the clean energy needs of Arkansas,” says Sandhya Ganapathy, CEO of EDPR NA. “By providing sustainable energy to Mississippi County and the surrounding area, we are generating economic growth and grid stability for generations to come in the region.”

A focus was placed on STEM education and local community impact, utilizing the project’s construction to educate students at Armorel School District and Blytheville School District in partnership with KidWind. The project team also volunteered and donated to the Adopt a Block Initiative and Mississippi County Union Mission.