EDP Renewables Places Module Order with First Solar 

EDP Renewables has placed a multi-year order for 1.8 GW of First Solar’s advanced thin film photovoltaic solar modules. The modules, which will be delivered up to 2028, will power U.S. projects developed by EDP Renewables North America (EDPR).

EDPR is a global pure renewable energy company that operates in 28 markets around the globe.

“EDP Renewables joins a growing roster of large, sophisticated developers choosing long-term pricing and supply certainty, and responsibly produced solar modules by powering their projects with First Solar’s technology,” says Mark Widmar, chief executive officer, First Solar. “This validates the value that our customers place in our differentiation, not just in technology but our way of doing business.”

With this agreement, EDPR de-risks its solar pipeline in the U.S. by securing equipment for its expected growth in the utility and distributed generation segments. Additionally, this allows EDPR to increase its commitment to local content in the U.S., while also pursuing its strategy of supply chain and technology diversification.

The partnership between both companies started in 2019, when EDPR acquired a 50% stake in a 278 MW solar portfolio developed by First Solar.