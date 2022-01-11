EDP Renewables Reorganizes Company with New Regional Operating Model

EDP Renewables (EDPR) is implementing a new operating model reflecting the expansion of its markets worldwide, including the acquisition of Sunseap, as well as the increasing weight of solar and other new technologies such as storage and hydrogen.

The renewed operating model will organize EDPR along three regions – Europe and Latin America, North America, and Asia-Pacific – while pursuing a more integrated approach to global functions as centers of excellence, such as procurement, investments and technical engineering.

CEO Miguel Stilwell d’Andrade and CFO Rui Teixeira will work alongside the three COOs: Duarte Bello, leading Europe and Latin America; Pedro Vasconcelos, leading Asia-Pacific; and Sandhya Ganapathy, leading North America. Bautista Rodriguez serves as chief technical officer responsible for the offshore business through EDPR’s JV Ocean Winds.

EDPR accelerated its growth in 2021 with the addition of 2.5 GW of new capacity in the first nine months, taking the aggregate installed capacity to 13 GW. Additionally, the acquisition of Sunseap will further enable the group to expand its geographical presence into 26 markets.

As part of its 2021-25 business plan, EDPR aims to deploy 20 GW of new capacity with an additional capital investment of EUR 19 billion and an organization of 3,000 employees.