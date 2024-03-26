Walmart Signs PPA with EDP Renewables in Texas

EDP Renewables North America and Walmart have signed a 15-year PPA for a portion of a new 180 MW Texas solar project.

Under the PPA, Walmart will be an offtaker for 162 MW.

“EDPR NA is proud to partner with Walmart to help serve its purpose of helping people save money and live better, which is well aligned with ours, to save families money and improve quality of life for the communities we serve, all while reducing our overall carbon footprint,” says Sandhya Ganapathy, EDP Renewables North America CEO. “Walmart has shown immense leadership in driving local environmental stewardship and supporting the local economies of its employees’ and customers’ communities.”

Walmart has worked with both EDPR NA’s utility-scale and distributed generation business since 2018. With this transaction, the total volume of utility-scale PPA procurement between the two companies stands at 395 MW.