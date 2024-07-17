EDPR Cuts Ribbon on Scarlet I Solar Energy Park

EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA) has unveiled its 200 MW Scarlet I Solar Energy Park in Fresno County, Calif.

The project, which also includes a 40 MW BESS, has PPAs with Ava Community Energy for 100 MW of solar and 30 MW of BESS, and with San José Clean Energy for 100 MW of solar and 10 MW of BESS.

The company is a member of the Fresno Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corporation and sponsored the 2023 State of the County event and the 2023 Fresno County Fair.

“California remains a priority state for EDPR NA’s development efforts, and we are pleased to finalize this significant solar + storage project in The Golden State,” says Sandhya Ganapathy, CEO of EDP Renewables North America.

“Scarlet I will be a benchmark project as we look to develop additional hybrid multi-technology renewable projects across our portfolio and contribute further to grid resiliency.”