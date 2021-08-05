EDPR NA DG Structures Additional New York Project

EDP Renewables’ EDPR NA Distributed Generation LLC (EDPR NA DG) division has structured its thirteenth community solar project in New York State in 2021, with a total capacity nearing 54 MWdc.

EDPR DG NA currently owns 72 MWdc of community solar assets either operating under construction, or in the development phase across the Northeast and Midwest. There is an additional near-term pipeline of 42 MWdc expected to be operational within the next 12 months.

“Expanding grid market opportunities and reducing hurdles for customers to access cost-effective solar has been part of our mission since day one,” states Candice Michalowicz, EDPR NA DG’s COO. “From our ongoing work with C&I customers such as the Performance Food Group to small businesses including Climbing Bines Hop Farm & Brewery, we are committed to creating local community solar and storage opportunities, as well as supporting the numerous jobs and economic boost that comes with development.”