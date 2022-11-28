EDPR Sunseap, Archwey Sign MOU for Recycled Plastic in Floating Solar Projects

EDPR Sunseap, the Asia Pacific platform of EDP Renewables, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with PlasticBean, which is part of the Archwey sustainable materials engineering group. The MOU purpose is to explore the use of plastic that is 100% recycled in future floating photovoltaic solar farm projects in Indonesia, Singapore and South Korea.

The recycled plastic, BLUEWAVE, is a thermoplastic material derived from marine plastics, ocean-bound plastics, post-consumer waste and post-industrial waste. Collected at riverbanks and coastal areas in some of the most polluted regions in the world, it gives new life to plastic waste that would otherwise end up in oceans. 100% recycled and recyclable, BLUEWAVE pellets can be used to make the floating pontoons that keep solar farms afloat.

“EDPR Sunseap is always on the lookout for opportunities to collaborate with innovative partners to help keep our planet clean for the next generation,” says Frank Phuan, EDPR Sunseap’s business CEO. “By working with PlasticBean, we can bring the world a step closer towards a circular economy where plastic waste is recovered and recycled rather than thrown away.”

“The strategic partnership with EDPR Sunseap is an important milestone and anchors our collaboration with a pioneering clean energy solutions provider that shares our belief that a better future is possible and that we can reverse the damage humanity has done to our planet over the past century,” states Archwey CEO Sjoerd Fauser. “This is a huge step to a truly sustainable world. Using recycled plastic rather than virgin plastic in the construction of renewable energy farms demonstrates conscious action and contribution to building a sustainable future.”

“It’s essential that the world ends its dependence on fossil fuels and not just as an energy source,” adds Fauser. “Virgin plastic, made using oil, is one of the planet’s biggest pollutants. Less than 9 percent of all plastic produced is recycled. 364 million tons of plastic waste were generated every year.”

EDPR Sunseap and Archwey said the cost of the recycled plastic will be similar to or lower than plastic made from virgin materials such as crude oil.

EDPR Sunseap completed one of the world’s largest floating solar farms on seawater in the Straits of Johor last year.

EDPR Sunseap is part of EDP Renewables. Energias de Portugal is EDPR’s main shareholder with 75% stake operating across energy generation, networks and supply, including a total installed capacity of 28 GW.