EE North America Plans 10 GW of U.S. Renewable Energy Projects by 2026

EE North America, a subsidiary of the Danish renewable energy company European Energy, is developing 10 GW of renewable energy in the United States by 2026. EE North America recently opened a new office in Austin, Texas, to support its U.S. development pipeline. The company has purchased over 7,000 acres of land to develop its first U.S. solar projects, including 1 GW of solar capacity in Texas and additional projects in the Western United States.

“We are excited to expand our renewable energy project development expertise into the United States. European Energy views the U.S. as a critical market for solar and wind power, as well as technologies like Power-to-X that will be essential solutions in decarbonizing the hardest-to-abate sectors of the economy,” says Knud Erik Andersen, CEO of European Energy. “Our vision is to enable the transition to clean energy, and our ambitious investment plans for the U.S. are an essential part of that journey.”

EE North America develops, finances, builds and operates wind and solar farms and was one of the first companies in the world to introduce Power-to-X technology.

“We have the expertise, partnerships and global track record to deliver fully integrated clean energy systems that enable cross-sectoral decarbonization, while also creating new American jobs and ensuring local communities benefit for generations to come,” states Lorena Ciciriello, CEO of EE North America. “EE North America’s energy solutions are commercially mature and financially viable today, and we look forward to additional partnerships as we make the U.S. a core part of our future growth story.”